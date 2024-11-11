Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $597.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.53 and a 52-week high of $598.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

