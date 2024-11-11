Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.86 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

