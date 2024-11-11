Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

