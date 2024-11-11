Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $65.39 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

