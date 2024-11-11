Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $161.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

