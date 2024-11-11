iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Reduced by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.