iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 20001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

