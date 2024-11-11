iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 20001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.