iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 289,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 95,593 shares.The stock last traded at $150.63 and had previously closed at $145.94.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,618,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.