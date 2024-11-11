iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 380890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,424,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $18,279,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,891,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

