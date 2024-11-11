iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.