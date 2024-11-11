iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Tacita Capital Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,335,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,080,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,224,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,165. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

