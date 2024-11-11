iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 159013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.