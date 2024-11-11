iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

