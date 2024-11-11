iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,601. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

