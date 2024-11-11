iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

