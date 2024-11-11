Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 13.7% – Time to Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.50. 6,549,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,047,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

