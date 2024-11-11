Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

