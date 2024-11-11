Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONS
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.