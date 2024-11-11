Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 2.75% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

