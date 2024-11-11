Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 3.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 317,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $184.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.