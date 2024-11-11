International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFF. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

