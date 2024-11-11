Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.00.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
