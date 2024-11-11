Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells $398,200.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $80.11 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

