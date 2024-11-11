Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$59,010.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$59,010.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$371.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

