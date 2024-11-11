Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Sells 328 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $887.69 million, a PE ratio of 367.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

