Insider Selling: International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) SVP Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $213.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

