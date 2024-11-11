HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $640.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $570.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $656.56 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.61, a PEG ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average of $546.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

