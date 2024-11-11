Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

HWM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

