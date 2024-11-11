Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 64753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $810.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

