HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIVE opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

