HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance
HIVE opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Digital Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.