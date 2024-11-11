Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

