HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 30915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

