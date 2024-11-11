HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

RGLS opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

