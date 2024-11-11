HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HashiCorp worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,558.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,209 shares of company stock worth $12,559,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

