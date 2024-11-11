Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 278,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

