Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Guardant Health stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

