Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

GHI stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 239.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

