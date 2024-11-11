Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.46 ($19.19) and last traded at €17.84 ($19.60), with a volume of 84535 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.52 ($19.25).

Grenke Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.78. The firm has a market cap of $811.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

