Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 112,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 70,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
