Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

