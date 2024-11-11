Gordon Haskett Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $86.28 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.