Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GMGI stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 14,038 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,762.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,502,008 shares in the company, valued at $208,480,401.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,097 shares of company stock worth $117,348. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

