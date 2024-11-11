GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $177.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $503,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,897. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

