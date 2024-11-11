Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
GTMEY stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.
About Globe Telecom
