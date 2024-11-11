Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

GTMEY stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

About Globe Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.