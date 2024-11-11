Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 1095972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

