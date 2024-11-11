Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QYLD stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.54.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.