Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 188.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Global Payments by 830.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 267.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after buying an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after acquiring an additional 463,568 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

