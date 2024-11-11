Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 3,280,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,929,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $372.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,897.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock worth $367,007 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

