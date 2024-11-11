GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial upped their price target on GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

