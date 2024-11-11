Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $16.52 on Monday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a PE ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

