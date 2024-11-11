General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $309.47 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.31 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.